Adolescent vaccination rates by parish released
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Office of Public Health has released data for vaccination rates in eligible school-age children.
The data at the state level is attached:
Adolescent Vaccination Rates by Parish by KALB DIGITAL on Scribd
There is a huge diversity in percentages around the state, with Central Louisiana lagging behind, not unlike adult vaccinations.
Vaccines for the 5-12 age group have been ordered in anticipation of the approval of that group with an Emergency Use Authorization.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.