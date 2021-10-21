Adolescent vaccination rates by parish released

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Office of Public Health has released data for vaccination rates in eligible school-age children.

The data at the state level is attached:

There is a huge diversity in percentages around the state, with Central Louisiana lagging behind, not unlike adult vaccinations.

Vaccines for the 5-12 age group have been ordered in anticipation of the approval of that group with an Emergency Use Authorization.

