Another fantasy sports betting firm gets Louisiana license

FanDuel
FanDuel(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A second company is receiving a state license to run fantasy sports betting operations in the nearly three-quarters of Louisiana parishes where voters authorized the activity.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board voted unanimously Thursday for FanDuel to join DraftKings in launching fantasy sports contests in the 47 parishes allowed to have the gaming after the November 2018 election outcome.

In fantasy sports, people create imaginary teams of real-life sports players and score points based on how those players perform in actual games.

Websites charge an entry fee and offer payouts to winners.

