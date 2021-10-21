Avoyelles escapee captured, 2 still on the loose

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that they have captured another inmate that had escaped from jail on September 27, 2021.

On October 21, 2021, APSO said they spotted 27-year-old William Johnson and, after a brief foot chase, he was captured without further incident on Preston Street in Marksville.

Williams was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for the offenses of simple escape and simple criminal damage to property. He was booked at the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail facility and is being held on a $230,000 bond.

With Williams’ capture, that leaves two more inmates left of the five total that escaped. These are the two remaining:

Dakeylon Berry , 19, of Hessmer. He is described as a black male, about 5′10″, with black hair. He may be headed to the Mansura area. He was in jail for home invasion, aggravated battery and simple assault.

Rondrakus Taylor, 19, of Mansura. He is described as a black male, about 5′6″, with black hair. He may be headed to the Mansura area. He was in jail for illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery.

All five escapees from Avoyelles Parish:

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat asks that anyone with information about the whereabouts of these escapees to contact the Avoyelles Parish 911 Communication Center or the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000.

