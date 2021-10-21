Advertisement

Buckeye vs Jena: Week 8 Security Sporting Game of the Week

(KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the Week 8 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week will feature a district matchup between the Buckeye Panthers and the Jena Giants.

Buckeye currently stands with a 3-3 record on the season. On the other hand, Jena stands at 6-1.

