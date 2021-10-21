Former Lecompte mayor passes away at 84

Lecompte, La. (KALB) - Rosa Scott Jones, who served as Lecompte’s first African-American and first female mayor, passed away on October 16, 2021 at the age of 84.

Jones was elected Mayor of Lecompte in 1999, serving a total of eight years and five months. She is credited for founding the Lecompte Pie Festival during her term as mayor.

Some of Jones’ other accomplishments include a teacher in Cheneyville, a team leader at the Rapides Senior Citizens Center, Youth Sunday School Teacher and Announcing Secretary at Springhill Baptist Church and served as Anti-Basileus of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and a sponsor of the Zeta Amicae. Jones was also Secretary for the LeCompte Voters and Improvement League, Inc. and Citizens of LeCompte United, Inc.

