Advertisement

Former Lecompte mayor passes away at 84

Rosa Scott Jones
Rosa Scott Jones(Miller and Hill)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lecompte, La. (KALB) - Rosa Scott Jones, who served as Lecompte’s first African-American and first female mayor, passed away on October 16, 2021 at the age of 84.

Jones was elected Mayor of Lecompte in 1999, serving a total of eight years and five months. She is credited for founding the Lecompte Pie Festival during her term as mayor.

Some of Jones’ other accomplishments include a teacher in Cheneyville, a team leader at the Rapides Senior Citizens Center, Youth Sunday School Teacher and Announcing Secretary at Springhill Baptist Church and served as Anti-Basileus of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and a sponsor of the Zeta Amicae. Jones was also Secretary for the LeCompte Voters and Improvement League, Inc. and Citizens of LeCompte United, Inc.

You can read Rosa Scott Jones’ full obituary HERE.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Walters
Colfax man charged with rape, kidnapping changes plea at trial
Dustin Parra, a Pineville resident charged with the murder of his wife in 2014, being escorted...
Pineville man charged with the murder of his wife, turns himself in
William Simms, 23, of Fort Polk, was arrested on one count of third-degree rape and one count...
Military member accused of rape
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Report: Facebook planning to change its company name

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
boo
Ball Boo Walk
train
Long Leaf Steam Up event
Iles
Make a Difference Day