Google unveils new Pixel 6 lineup

The Google Pixel 6 lineup with its first custom-made chip.
The Google Pixel 6 lineup with its first custom-made chip.(Source: Google via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Watch out Apple and Samsung. Google is unveiling its new Pixel 6 phones with a custom-made chip.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro use Google’s new in-house processor called Tensor. The company said it lets them operate 80% faster than the Pixel 5 models.

The phones run on Android 12, Google’s biggest software update in years.

Their batteries can last almost two days.

Apple, Huawei and Samsung already make their own chips.

Google’s launch comes a day after Apple revealed its new MacBook Pro and AirPods.

