LDH operating monoclonal antibody community-based treatment sites in every region of Louisiana

17 sites across Louisiana in operation 7 days a week
An animation representing COVID-19.
By Louisiana Department of Health
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The following was released to us by LDH:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health is now operating 17 federally supported monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb) treatment sites across Louisiana. Each site is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an ability to serve more than 150 patients daily per site.

  • REGION 1: New Orleans
    • Segnette Field: South of John Alario Event Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego, LA 70094
    • Val Riess Park: 1101 Magistrate St., Chalmette, LA 70043
  • REGION 2: Baton Rouge
    • Baton Rouge General: 3600 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806
    • Clinton Alternative Learning Center: 9414 Plank Road, Clinton, LA 70722
  • REGION 3: River Parishes
    • Big Lots: 404 N. Canal St., Thibodaux, LA 70301
    • Houma Municipal Community Center: 880 Verret St., Houma, LA 70360
  • REGION 4: Acadiana
    • Blackham Coliseum: 2330 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503
    • Rayne Civic Center: 400 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne, LA 70578
  • REGION 5: Southwest
    • DeQuincy Ball Fields: 97 Bond Road, DeQuincy, LA 70633
    • Burton Coliseum: 7001 Gulf Hwy., Lake Charles, LA 70607
  • REGION 6: Cenla
    • Byrd Regional Hospital at Deer Creek: 810 S. 10th St., Leesville, LA 71496
    • Rapides Coliseum parking lot: 5600 Coliseum Blvd., Alexandria, LA 71303
  • REGION 7: Northwest
    • Troy Mayeaux Ball Field Parking Lot (within East Natchitoches Recreation Complex): 230 Dalme Drive, Natchitoches, LA
    • Louisiana Fairgrounds: 3701 Hudson Ave., Shreveport, LA 71109
  • REGION 8: Northeast
    • Moorehouse General Hospital: 323 W. Walnut Ave., Bastrop, LA 71220
    • Old State Farm Building: 24 Accent Drive, Monroe, LA 71203
  • REGION 9: Northshore
    • Florida Parishes Arena: 1301 N.W. Central Ave., Amite, LA 70422

Louisiana received its first allocation of monoclonal antibodies on November 12, 2020, and began administering to positive, symptomatic patients immediately.

In addition to the federally-supported sites, there are 216 providers statewide that had received mAb shipments they could administer as treatment.

Monoclonal antibodies are man-made antibodies produced in a laboratory that can mimic the human immune system response to infection. mAbs are designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, thus neutralizing the virus that causes COVID-19.

Patients need to be referred by their doctor or other healthcare provider to a facility that offers mAb therapy such as a hospital or an infusion center. Those without a provider can be referred by an urgent care, community clinic, emergency department, hospitalist, etc.

Patients with a positive COVID-19 viral test should speak with their healthcare provider to determine whether they are eligible for mAb treatment and to discuss potential benefits and side effects.

Monoclonal antibody treatments may be used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are within 10 days of the start of their symptoms, at least 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 40 kilograms (88 pounds), and are at a high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

The federal government has developed a searchable national map that show locations that have received shipments of monoclonal antibody therapeutics under FDA EUA authority, within the past several weeks. The scalable map is at https://protect-public.hhs.gov/pages/therapeutics-distribution.

A call center is available to answer questions and provide information related to mAb therapeutic treatments at 1-877-332-6585 (English language) or 1-877-366-0310 (Spanish language).

Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible for mAb treatment, the patient must meet all of the following:

  • Have a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 (molecular/PCR or antigen)
  • Are within 10 days of the start of their symptoms
  • Are at least 12 years of age or older and weigh at least 40 kilograms (88 pounds)
  • Are at a high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization

Patients are reminded the procedure takes at least two hours. This includes 30 minutes to receive the infusion, then 1.5 hours of observation.

For patients who are taking medications, they should take their regular doses before treatment. It is also OK to eat before the treatment.

For more information about mAbs, visit ldh.la.gov/mab.

Copyright 2021 LDH. All rights reserved.

