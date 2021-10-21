Public help sought in locating Pineville burglary suspect

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana needs your help locating a man accused of committing burglary, theft and criminal damage on Williams Lake Road in Pineville.

Authorities said on October 18 suspects entered multiple buildings within an old paper mill, which is now Bayou Gas Odorants, and stole several thousand dollars in tools, copper wire, welding leads, batteries and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

In relation to this incident, Crime Stoppers is asking for any information regarding the whereabouts of L.C. Carrington Jr. Anyone with information can call 318-483-1837.

