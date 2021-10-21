Advertisement

RPSO investigating burglary at Rolling Hills Ministries

RPSO says that three suspects loaded several bags worth of goods stolen from Rolling Hill...
RPSO says that three suspects loaded several bags worth of goods stolen from Rolling Hill Ministries into this 2003 Honda Odyssey and drove off.(RPSO)
By RSPO/Crime Stoppers
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (RSPO/Crime Stoppers) - RPSO is investigating after three suspects stole about $100 worth of donated goods from Rolling Hills Ministries.

According to the report, two females and one male approached Rolling Hill Ministries on Oct. 18 around 7:15 a.m. They allegedly entered the business through the donation drop off. They then loaded several bags of goods into a 2003 Honda Odyssey van and drove off.

Images of the burglary provided by RPSO:

Rolling Hills Ministries burglary
Rolling Hills Ministries burglary(RPSO)

RPSO is identifying the white female with blonde hair as Sheena Murphy.

Rolling Hills Ministries burglary
Rolling Hills Ministries burglary(RPSO)
Rolling Hills Ministries burglary
Rolling Hills Ministries burglary(RPSO)

If you have any further information on this burglary or can help identify the other suspects, please contact RPSO.

