Tax reform on the Nov. 13 ballot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Fall 2021 elections are less than a month away, and many Louisiana legislators are looking for the public’s backing on four proposed constitutional amendments, two of which are set to be a part of the state’s largest tax reform legislation in almost 40 years.

Proposed Amendment #1 seeks to change the collection of state sales taxes. Below is what voters will see on the ballot:

PROPOSED AMENDMENT #1 - Sales Tax Streamlining

“Do you support an amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for the streamlined electronic filing, electronic remittance, and the collection of sales and use taxes levied within the state by the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission and to provide for the funding, duties, and responsibilities of the commission?”

“Yes” vote: supports creating the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission. The commission would provide streamlined electronic filing and collection of all sales and use taxes.

“No” vote: would oppose creating the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission.

Right now, each parish collects state sales taxes through a single entity. For example, in Rapides Parish, that entity is the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. Business owners operating in multiple parishes must submit sales tax returns to each parish they operate in. With this amendment, those submissions would go through a single entity statewide. Historically, any effort to change this system has been struck down. So, when legislation was introduced this time, legislators created a task force made up of local and state representatives to help create a system that worked across the board. That task force decided on the creation of a commission of eight representatives, four appointed by the state and four appointed by local agencies.

On the state side: An appointee by the Department of Revenue An appointee by the Governor An appointee by the president of the Senate An appointee by the speaker of the House of Representatives

On the local side: An appointee by the School Board Association An appointee by the Police Jury Association An appointee by the Municipal Association An appointee by the Sheriff’s Association



Although there are discussions around changing sales tax rates in different jurisdictions, that will not be the case in this legislation. Sales tax rates and exemptions will remain consistent across the board. Additionally, funding for the changes associated with this amendment will come from the revenue collected from two other taxes collected by the state.

“Remote sellers that do the online system get one percent of what they collect from all these businesses and out-of-state that are selling goods online,” said District 48 Representative Beau Beaullieu, one of the lawmakers to speak at the North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance meeting on Oct. 18. “That one percent is going to be one of the primary funding sources for this commission. And there is a piece of a motor vehicle sales tax that’s going to roll into it as well.”

According to Beaullieu, the filing system for businesses will also not change.

Though there has been a concern this proposed amendment would set up tax collection in Baton Rouge, the commission will oversee collections, and develop rules and regulations to simplify the audit process. The current local collectors in each parish will retain the auditing process, ensuring money will be distributed back out into their parishes efficiently.

Currently, Louisiana is one of only two states to not have a centralized sales tax system.

Proposed Amendment #2 deals with state income taxes, specifically the effort to lower the rates. Below is what voters will see on the ballot:

PROPOSED AMENDMENT #2 - Tax Reform

“Do you support an amendment to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and to authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid?”

“Yes” vote: would decrease the maximum individual income tax rate from 6% to 4.75%. This amendment would get rid of the deduction on state income taxes paid to the federal government.

“No” vote: opposes decreasing the maximum individual income tax rate from 6% to 4.75%.

This proposed amendment has three significant elements.

First, the amendment would remove the current state income tax brackets from the constitution and replace them new ones where the maximum bracket cannot exceed 4.75%. To start, the highest bracket will be 4.25%.

This is what the current tax bracket looks like for a single taxpayer:

2% on the first $12,500 of net income

4% on the next $37,500 of net income

6% on net income in excess of $50,000

If this amendment passes, that 6% bracket drops down to 4.25%. In addition, the element would also toss out the federal income tax reduction paid from an individual’s taxable income.

The next element to this amendment would affect both individuals and businesses. This element is the Franchise Tas, which is a tax on the capital value of your business. Small businesses with taxable value under $300,000 will no longer pay the Franchise Tax, which is about 85% of Louisiana businesses. For other businesses whose taxable value exceeds $300,000, the Franchise Tax rate will decrease. Lawmakers hope the Franchise Tax rate will eventually go away completely as the state becomes more competitive for businesses, receiving more revenue.

“This is lowering rates for every taxpayer in Louisiana,” said Beaullieu. “And by becoming more attractive, we’ll be able to create more jobs and bring more business for Louisiana. It’s a win-win for the entire state.”

The third element simplifies the corporate income tax brackets.

Currently, Louisiana is ranked 49th nationwide in sales tax administration. The Tax Foundation and the Council on State Taxation ranked Louisiana 42nd on “Business Friendliness.” If Proposed Amendments #1 and #2 pass, that will boost the state up to somewhere between 36th and 38th. Additionally, if Proposed Amendment #2 passes, Louisiana will have the lowest personal income tax rate in the South, and one of the top five lowest in the nation of the 42 states with personal income taxes in place.

The bills attached to these amendments include House Bill 199 and Senate Bill 159. Both passed through the House and Senate with a majority vote, but if voters do not pass them, they will not continue to Governor Jon Bel Edward’s desk.

To note, several government watchdog organizations, including the Public Affairs Research Council have placed support behind Proposed Amendments #1 and #2.

