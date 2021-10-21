Tough road test ahead for Louisiana College Wildcats

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana College’s football team has won two games straight and is looking for its third win in a row, but they have a tough conference opponent ahead of them on Saturday, October 23.

Texas Wesleyan University is the team that’s looking to slow them down, and head coach Andrew Maddox said if they don’t cut down on foolish mistakes, that streak that they’re on can come to an end.

“I like to beat a good team,” he said. “Panhandle State University was pretty good but they will probably be in the middle of the pack when it’s over with, but this team is good. They’re going to have a winning season, and I’m sure and all that. They lost a close one to Langston University and lost a close one to Ottawa University. Those are both Top 25 teams that they lost to. That’s their only losses. So, we got a chance but we are not going to able to make mistakes repeatedly.”

The match is set for Saturday in Texas at Farrington field. The kick-off is at 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.