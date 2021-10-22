5-year sentence given in Alexandria strip mall arson

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A man who set two fires at an Alexandria strip mall has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that 31-year-old Jasmine Roberson of Baton Rouge was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dee Drell.

Court records show Roberson pleaded guilty in June.

Prosecutors say Roberson set two fires at an Alexandria strip mall in 2019 at the behest of an inmate in a Louisiana prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s release said the inmate planned to collect insurance money on a business at the strip mall that he had put money into.

