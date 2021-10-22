Alexandria man arrested for burglary, trespassing

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSO) - An Alexandria man has been arrested after a burglary investigation began early Friday morning.

RPSO responded to a report of a vehicle burglary on Amanda Lane on October 22. Shortly after, deputies found a vehicle in the middle of the road on Amanda Lane with a covered license plate, unable to be read. Witnesses said they saw a person walking toward Pecan Row Drive, who was later identified as Micah Chris Brevelle, 30, of Alexandria.

RPSO deputies went to that area and found Brevelle in someone’s backyard. When they attempted to contact him, he fled on foot for about 200 yards before deputies caught him. After a brief struggle, deputies took Brevelle in to custody. RPSO detectives searched his vehicle and found numerous items, including firearms, wallets and credit cards.

Brevelle was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for criminal trespassing, simple burglary, resisting an officer, warrant for failure to appear and a Parole Violation.

Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are pending.

As of Friday, October 22, deputies have responded to approximately 13 separate vehicle burglaries in the Pecan Row, Amanda Lane area. If anyone discovers they have been a victim of a vehicle or residential burglary, they are asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700.

“We want to remind the public of how important it is to make sure your vehicle is locked and your property is secured,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “These are crimes of opportunity and when the criminal finds an unlocked vehicle, they steal anything of value, especially firearms. We expect to see a rise in firearms thefts from these types of burglaries and may have even recovered firearms that have not been reported stolen.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 RPSO. All rights reserved.