Armadillo Motorcycle Rally to returns to Leesville Oct. 30

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - On October 30, the City of Leesville will be hosting the 6th annual Armadillo Motorcycle Rally, but this year they will be combining some events.

Along with the motorcycle rally, there will be a car show, where people can show off their antique or modern vehicles. For just $20, you can register your vehicle in the show and if you’d like to add another vehicle, it will be an additional $10. Registering more than three vehicles will not cost you a penny.

”If you have any car, it’s an open car show,” Daniel Tupper, the car show administrator, said. “So, it’s open to classics, trucks, motorcycles, tractors...anything on four wheels, go ahead and bring it on down.”

The car and motorcycle show will be held at the intersection of First and Lee Street once the participants of the motorcycle rally arrive back from their two-hour ride.

Kids will be able to participate in the Louisiana State Championship Derby Race, where there will be two categories. One will be for those with homemade soapbox cars and the other will be for factory-made cars. Children can register up to the day of the event until 9 a.m. The race starts at 10 a.m.

”We have two categories. We are taking age ranges from 6 to 8, 9 to 11, 12 to 14 and then 15 to 17,” Grant Bush, the director of planning and development in Leesville, said. “So, there’s going to be a number of different age brackets as well in each one of those.”

In the evening, the “Witch Way to Main” will start and conclude at 9 p.m. The children will be able to trick or treat on Third Street in their costumes. The road will be blocked off, with food vendors as well.

If you have a car or motorcycle you’d like to show off, you still have time to register for the event next Saturday.

