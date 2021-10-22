Advertisement

Avoyelles Parish could become a second amendment ‘dedicated parish’

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - At the last Avoyelles Parish Police Jury meeting on October 12, a motion to declare Avoyelles Parish a second amendment sanctuary was voted down.

This came as a surprise to some, as multiple parishes in Central Louisiana have passed a similar declaration. The declaration is largely symbolic and states where the parish stands in the gun control debate. It was clear that some APPJ members had an issue with the word “sanctuary” in the declaration, which led juror Jacob Coco to draft a similar version of the declaration, this time without the word “sanctuary.”

“I think it’s a generic resolution, everybody is passing the same thing. We truly support the second amendment, and Avoyelles Parish is a hunting parish, and so I tailored something to Avoyelles Parish, I tailored something that hits home in Avoyelles Parish,” said Coco.

The newly revised resolution will be voted at the Jury’s next meeting on Nov 4.

Second amendment dedicated parish
Second amendment dedicated parish
