Cenla locations to drop off prescriptions during Drug Take Back Day

On Oct. 23, you can drop off unused prescriptions at select locations.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Residents will have the opportunity to drop off expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs during the Fall 2021 Drug Take Back Day happening Sat., Oct. 23.

Representatives from the local Drug Enforcement Agency, the Baton Rouge Police Department along with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana are partnering for the annual event.

Here’s a list of local drop off locations in Cenla:

  • Walgreens: 4444 Jackson Street in Alexandria
  • CVS: 100 Edgewood Drive in Pineville
  • Walgreens: 3400 Military Hwy in Pineville
  • CVS: 120 Tunica Dr. East in Marksville
  • CVS: 304 S 5th Street in Leesville
  • Ft. Polk Med Activity: 1585 3rd Street RM 1758 in Fort Polk
  • Ft. Polk CTMC: 8091 Georgia Ave. Bldg. 3504 Room 1B104 in Fort Polk
  • Hospital Service District No. 2: 600 South Pine Street in DeRidder

You can also enter your zip code HERE to find other locations in your area. Law enforcement will safely dispose of everything that is collected.

