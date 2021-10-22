Advertisement

Josh Daney’s big night helped Gators win a district match up, earns ACA Athlete of the Week

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENA, La. (KALB) - Josh Daney is an athlete that doesn’t say much. Instead, he lets his game do the talking.

Last week against Montgomery he had 10 carries, 132 yards and two touchdowns. Not only did that game help him earn our ACA Athlete of the Week honors, but it helped the Gators to win over a district opponent, which hasn’t been done since 2018.

Head Coach Tommy Moore loves his game and how he approaches it.

”He is just one of those special athletes that you can just give the football to him and hold your breath and see what happens,” he said.

Daney didn’t only perform well on the offensive side of the ball, but on the defensive side too. He had eight tackles and three pass breakups.

Although he made plays throughout the game, it was one play that stuck out the most.

“I remember the first touchdown, as soon as I got the ball, my teammates gave me some good blocks, I found a crease and scored the touchdown,” Josh said.

Coach Moore said Josh’s personality brings joy to other people.

“He is kind of the quiet leader,” Coach Moore said. “He doesn’t say a whole lot but shows leadership through his actions on the field and I think his teammates pick up on that, especially when he makes a play. It’s like they all get excited with him. It just seems like when he makes a big play it brings a lot of energy to our team.”

Daney brings many things to the Northwood Gators, which is why he is our ACA Athlete of the Week!

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Walters
Colfax man charged with rape, kidnapping changes plea at trial
Dustin Parra, a Pineville resident charged with the murder of his wife in 2014, being escorted...
Pineville man charged with the murder of his wife, turns himself in
William Simms, 23, of Fort Polk, was arrested on one count of third-degree rape and one count...
Military member accused of rape
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall at his state of the community address on October 20, 2021.
‘It’s not about me’: Alexandria mayor comments on his absence from public safety meeting

Latest News

Buckeye vs Jena: Week 8 Security Sporting Game of the Week
FanDuel
Another fantasy sports betting firm gets Louisiana license
Tough road test ahead for Louisiana College Wildcats
LC will try to win third game in a row against a conference foe.
Tough road test ahead for Louisiana College Wildcats