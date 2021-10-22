Josh Daney’s big night helped Gators win a district match up, earns ACA Athlete of the Week

LENA, La. (KALB) - Josh Daney is an athlete that doesn’t say much. Instead, he lets his game do the talking.

Last week against Montgomery he had 10 carries, 132 yards and two touchdowns. Not only did that game help him earn our ACA Athlete of the Week honors, but it helped the Gators to win over a district opponent, which hasn’t been done since 2018.

Head Coach Tommy Moore loves his game and how he approaches it.

”He is just one of those special athletes that you can just give the football to him and hold your breath and see what happens,” he said.

Daney didn’t only perform well on the offensive side of the ball, but on the defensive side too. He had eight tackles and three pass breakups.

Although he made plays throughout the game, it was one play that stuck out the most.

“I remember the first touchdown, as soon as I got the ball, my teammates gave me some good blocks, I found a crease and scored the touchdown,” Josh said.

Coach Moore said Josh’s personality brings joy to other people.

“He is kind of the quiet leader,” Coach Moore said. “He doesn’t say a whole lot but shows leadership through his actions on the field and I think his teammates pick up on that, especially when he makes a play. It’s like they all get excited with him. It just seems like when he makes a big play it brings a lot of energy to our team.”

Daney brings many things to the Northwood Gators, which is why he is our ACA Athlete of the Week!

