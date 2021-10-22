RPSO’s RADE unit makes many busts so far in October

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit held a meeting on October 21 to announce some of the success they have had during “OPERATION: October Arrest.”

Over the last 21 days, the RADE unit has made 70 arrests, seized 21 firearms and over $10,000 in cash. The RADE unit also seized:

83.4 grams of cocaine

40.3 grams of fentanyl

2.72 pounds of marijuana

59.6 pounds of synthetic marijuana

21 units of morphine

600 pills of oxycodone

72 pills of Xanax

3.2 pounds of meth

78 strips of suboxone

150 pills of ecstasy

199 miscellaneous pills

“To get all the municipalities and agencies on board, you see the difference it’s making, and we are making a difference out there. We’re not going to get every drug out there. That can’t be done, but I promise you, we got them on their heels and we’re pushing back,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood.

“It has made a huge, huge difference in the amount of work we can get done from the narcotics standpoint, but it’s also made that much of a difference in the communities that we serve,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain.

