RPSO’s RADE unit makes many busts so far in October
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit held a meeting on October 21 to announce some of the success they have had during “OPERATION: October Arrest.”
Over the last 21 days, the RADE unit has made 70 arrests, seized 21 firearms and over $10,000 in cash. The RADE unit also seized:
- 83.4 grams of cocaine
- 40.3 grams of fentanyl
- 2.72 pounds of marijuana
- 59.6 pounds of synthetic marijuana
- 21 units of morphine
- 600 pills of oxycodone
- 72 pills of Xanax
- 3.2 pounds of meth
- 78 strips of suboxone
- 150 pills of ecstasy
- 199 miscellaneous pills
“To get all the municipalities and agencies on board, you see the difference it’s making, and we are making a difference out there. We’re not going to get every drug out there. That can’t be done, but I promise you, we got them on their heels and we’re pushing back,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood.
“It has made a huge, huge difference in the amount of work we can get done from the narcotics standpoint, but it’s also made that much of a difference in the communities that we serve,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain.
