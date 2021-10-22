Advertisement

RPSO’s RADE unit makes many busts so far in October

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit held a meeting on October 21 to announce some of the success they have had during “OPERATION: October Arrest.”

Over the last 21 days, the RADE unit has made 70 arrests, seized 21 firearms and over $10,000 in cash. The RADE unit also seized:

  • 83.4 grams of cocaine
  • 40.3 grams of fentanyl
  • 2.72 pounds of marijuana
  • 59.6 pounds of synthetic marijuana
  • 21 units of morphine
  • 600 pills of oxycodone
  • 72 pills of Xanax
  • 3.2 pounds of meth
  • 78 strips of suboxone
  • 150 pills of ecstasy
  • 199 miscellaneous pills

“To get all the municipalities and agencies on board, you see the difference it’s making, and we are making a difference out there. We’re not going to get every drug out there. That can’t be done, but I promise you, we got them on their heels and we’re pushing back,” said Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood.

“It has made a huge, huge difference in the amount of work we can get done from the narcotics standpoint, but it’s also made that much of a difference in the communities that we serve,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Walters
Colfax man charged with rape, kidnapping changes plea at trial
Dustin Parra, a Pineville resident charged with the murder of his wife in 2014, being escorted...
Pineville man charged with the murder of his wife, turns himself in
William Simms, 23, of Fort Polk, was arrested on one count of third-degree rape and one count...
Military member accused of rape
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall at his state of the community address on October 20, 2021.
‘It’s not about me’: Alexandria mayor comments on his absence from public safety meeting

Latest News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award
A logo for the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury on October 21, 2021.
Avoyelles Parish could become a second amendment ‘dedicated parish’
Avoyelles Parish could become a second amendment ‘dedicated parish’
RPSO’s RADE unit makes many busts so far in October