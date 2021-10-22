Advertisement

Sandra Bonnette sworn-in as Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s official: Rapides Parish has a new registrar of voters.

On Friday, October 22, Sandra Bonnette was sworn-in and had this to say about what excites her about this position:

“I’m looking forward to change. I’m looking forward to the upgrade. I’m looking forward to all the changes with the Secretary of State and our computer system. We’ve started revamping the office already, already started doing a few things. Modernizing, and getting things up to date.”

Earlier this month, Bonnette was chosen to succeed Lin Stewart, who passed away in July.

Bonnette will now oversee the upcoming fall elections.

The deadline to register to vote is October 23 for the November 13 election. You can do that online by going here. Next Saturday, early voting begins.

