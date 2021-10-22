Advertisement

VPSO asking for help in 35 year cold case: Bambi Brantley

Bambi Brantley
Bambi Brantley(VPSO)
By VPSO
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (VPSO) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bambi Brantley went missing 35 years ago. She was 26 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Brantley was last seen walking west, from Super Sam’s (Leebo’s) on Texas Highway, headed towards Tower Trailer Park, where she resided with her brother, Roddy. Detectives believe that Bambi did arrive back at her residence and disappeared from there.

Contrary to rumors at the time, Brantley nor any remains, have ever been located. Her family remains hopeful that they will someday learn what transpired that night.

Numerous interviews were conducted at the time of Brantley’s disappearance. Cold case detectives have recently conducted interviews with several persons involved in the case.

VPSO encourages anyone who knew Brantley or who resided in Tower Trailer Park, to contact Detective Rhonda Jordan or Detective Jerry Twyman at 337-238-7248.

Thirty five years ago tonight, Bambi Brantley was last seen alive in Vernon Parish. Cold case Detectives continue to...

Posted by Vernon Parish Sheriff Dept on Friday, October 22, 2021

