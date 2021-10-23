2021 5th Quarter Week 8 Highlights

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dylan and Elijah breakdown the eighth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

Parkway 21 Natchitoches Central 38 West Ouachita 13 Pineville 34 ASH 23 Ruston 37

4A Scores

Bolton 12 DeRidder 47 Tioga 7 Eunice 28 Peabody 0 Leesville 54

3A Scores

Avoyelles 50 Marksville 18 Caldwell Parish 14 Grant 28 Jena 26 Buckeye 0

2A Scores

Rosepine 70 Pickering 14 Oakdale 42 Vinton 41 Many 50 Menard 13 Winnfield 7 Bunkie 3

1A Scores

Logansport 36 Northwood-Lena 0 Block 6 LaSalle 28 St. Mary’s 48 Montgomery 6

Post Game Show

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.