2021 5th Quarter Week 8 Highlights

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dylan and Elijah breakdown the eighth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

Parkway21Natchitoches Central38
West Ouachita13Pineville34
ASH23Ruston37

4A Scores

Bolton12DeRidder47
Tioga7Eunice28
Peabody0Leesville54

3A Scores

Avoyelles50Marksville18
Caldwell Parish14Grant28
Jena26Buckeye0

2A Scores

Rosepine70Pickering14
Oakdale42Vinton41
Many50Menard13
Winnfield7Bunkie3

1A Scores

Logansport36Northwood-Lena0
Block6LaSalle28
St. Mary’s48Montgomery6

Post Game Show

