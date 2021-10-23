2021 5th Quarter Week 8 Highlights

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dylan and Elijah breakdown the eighth week of high school football for the 2021 season in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!
5A Scores
|Parkway
|21
|Natchitoches Central
|38
|West Ouachita
|13
|Pineville
|34
|ASH
|23
|Ruston
|37
4A Scores
|Bolton
|12
|DeRidder
|47
|Tioga
|7
|Eunice
|28
|Peabody
|0
|Leesville
|54
3A Scores
|Avoyelles
|50
|Marksville
|18
|Caldwell Parish
|14
|Grant
|28
|Jena
|26
|Buckeye
|0
2A Scores
|Rosepine
|70
|Pickering
|14
|Oakdale
|42
|Vinton
|41
|Many
|50
|Menard
|13
|Winnfield
|7
|Bunkie
|3
1A Scores
|Logansport
|36
|Northwood-Lena
|0
|Block
|6
|LaSalle
|28
|St. Mary’s
|48
|Montgomery
|6
Post Game Show
