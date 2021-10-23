Meet the 2022 Children’s Miracle Network Child of the Year

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - They say miracles happen every day, and that was the case for the Wyatt family two years ago.

Two-year-old Cole Wyatt was born with Koolen-de Vries syndrome, which affects things like muscle tone, facial features and intellectual development.

He’s been chosen as Cabrini Hospital’s 2022 Children’s Miracle Network Child of the Year. And, his story starts when his mother, Alayna Wyatt, was 21 weeks pregnant.

“I got a call from my OB’s office and they actually called me in to let me know that my son was not compatible with life. They gave him no chance of survival. They told me that he would actually pass away in the womb, that I was very lucky that if I would make it to the third trimester.”

Cole was born at 37 weeks and transported to Oschner Baptist Hospital in New Orleans, where he stayed for just over a month and his family was given a diagnosis. Now, two years later, Cole is working to hit milestones on a daily basis with help from Christus St. Frances Cabrini’s Pediatric Therapy Center. He has weekly visits at the center for physical, occupational and speech therapy.

But spending just a few minutes with Cole, it’s easy to see that one thing he doesn’t need help with is his big, fun personality.

“He is really special and his personality is super cute and fun, he does a lot of laughing. We are just honored that Cole and his family are willing to represent the Children’s Miracle Network here at Cabrini Hospital in 2022.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.