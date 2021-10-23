Advertisement

Meet the 2022 Children’s Miracle Network Child of the Year

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - They say miracles happen every day, and that was the case for the Wyatt family two years ago.

Two-year-old Cole Wyatt was born with Koolen-de Vries syndrome, which affects things like muscle tone, facial features and intellectual development.

He’s been chosen as Cabrini Hospital’s 2022 Children’s Miracle Network Child of the Year. And, his story starts when his mother, Alayna Wyatt, was 21 weeks pregnant.

“I got a call from my OB’s office and they actually called me in to let me know that my son was not compatible with life. They gave him no chance of survival. They told me that he would actually pass away in the womb, that I was very lucky that if I would make it to the third trimester.”

Alayna Wyatt

Cole was born at 37 weeks and transported to Oschner Baptist Hospital in New Orleans, where he stayed for just over a month and his family was given a diagnosis. Now, two years later, Cole is working to hit milestones on a daily basis with help from Christus St. Frances Cabrini’s Pediatric Therapy Center. He has weekly visits at the center for physical, occupational and speech therapy.

But spending just a few minutes with Cole, it’s easy to see that one thing he doesn’t need help with is his big, fun personality.

“He is really special and his personality is super cute and fun, he does a lot of laughing. We are just honored that Cole and his family are willing to represent the Children’s Miracle Network here at Cabrini Hospital in 2022.”

Kellie Veillon- Program Director

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L.C. Carrington Jr.
Public help sought in locating Pineville burglary suspect
William Johnson
Avoyelles escapee captured, 2 still on the loose
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall at his state of the community address on October 20, 2021.
‘It’s not about me’: Alexandria mayor comments on his absence from public safety meeting

Latest News

Family of local boy with rare syndrome shares story
Family of local boy with rare syndrome shares story
The Women in Business Conference held at England Airpark in Alexandria, La. on October 22, 2021.
Women in business conference focuses on revitalization, reinvention and resilience
Women in business conference focuses on revitalization, reinvention and resilience
Tackling the opioid crisis in Central Louisiana