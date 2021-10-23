Advertisement

Natchitoches Police investigate social media threat to local school

By Natchitoches Police Department
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a social media threat to a local school after receiving several tips from the community.

On October 22, 2021, around 10:18 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were made aware of a social media threat towards “Central High School.”  Investigators have been working throughout the night and are conducting an extensive threat assessment to determine the validity of this threat and to identify the responsible party for making it.

This is an active investigation and we will release more details as they become available.

Please contact the Natchitoches Parish School Board at (318) 352-2358 or Natchitoches Central High School at (318) 352-2211 if you have any questions about school operations.

If you would like to report suspicious activity contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911.    

Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.  All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

