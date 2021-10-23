Women in business conference focuses on revitalization, reinvention and resilience

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The annual Women in Business conference kicked off on October 21 and continued on October 22 at England Airpark.

The conference, which is put on by the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, brings together regional executives and young professionals to talk about how women are paving the way in business. The focus of this year’s program is revitalization, reinvention, and resilience. This year’s keynote speaker, Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education, spoke about some of the ways our state can set women up to be successful in business careers.

“We think about education as vital but we have to recognize that support services are critical for women and men,” she said. “So, whether it’s child care, transportation, we see students who are housing or food insecure, mental health issues. In the past, we may have thought about those as life issues that students need to address before they come to us. Now, we’re thinking about how do we embed those issues into the college experience.”

This is the 9th annual conference and is presented by RoyOMartin. Louisiana attorney Stephanie Finley was also a keynote speaker at the event.

