Advertisement

Women in business conference focuses on revitalization, reinvention and resilience

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The annual Women in Business conference kicked off on October 21 and continued on October 22 at England Airpark.

The conference, which is put on by the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, brings together regional executives and young professionals to talk about how women are paving the way in business. The focus of this year’s program is revitalization, reinvention, and resilience. This year’s keynote speaker, Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education, spoke about some of the ways our state can set women up to be successful in business careers.

“We think about education as vital but we have to recognize that support services are critical for women and men,” she said. “So, whether it’s child care, transportation, we see students who are housing or food insecure, mental health issues. In the past, we may have thought about those as life issues that students need to address before they come to us. Now, we’re thinking about how do we embed those issues into the college experience.”

This is the 9th annual conference and is presented by RoyOMartin. Louisiana attorney Stephanie Finley was also a keynote speaker at the event.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L.C. Carrington Jr.
Public help sought in locating Pineville burglary suspect
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
William Johnson
Avoyelles escapee captured, 2 still on the loose
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall at his state of the community address on October 20, 2021.
‘It’s not about me’: Alexandria mayor comments on his absence from public safety meeting

Latest News

Women in business conference focuses on revitalization, reinvention and resilience
Tackling the opioid crisis in Central Louisiana
Tackling the opioid crisis in Central Louisiana
A Soapbox Derby Car at the Ranch House Cafe in Leesville, La. on October 22, 2021.
Armadillo Motorcycle Rally to returns to Leesville Oct. 30