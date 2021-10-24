Gleaux for the Girls fundraiser breaks record numbers to support breast cancer awareness

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The month of October is widely known as Breast Cancer Awareness month, and each year, the Christus Cabrini Organization raises money to help support this cause.

This year they held the Gleaux for the Girls race where all proceeds went to helping support Cabrini’s local cancer center and breasts health center.

Many friends and family dressed up in pink for the one-mile race and crossed the finish line to honor all those who have been affected by breast cancer.

Ashley Walker, the Executive Director of Development for Cabrini, said this was the largest event they’ve ever had raising around $80,000.

“It’s incredible,” said Walker. “In Louisiana and across the country, one in eight women will experience breast cancer at some point in their life. We have so many community members who have been directly affected, and they showed out.”

The money will go to helping cancer patients by funding programs and new equipment.

