LC men’s basketball picks up first win in NAIA, defeats LWC 73-52

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College men’s basketball wins their season opener against Lindsey Wilson College 73-52 to secure their first win as a member of the NAIA.

Kae’ron Baker led the Wildcats in scoring with 19 points, but it was the all-around scoring that blew the game wide open. Bailey Hardy and KJ Bilbo were able to knock down a couple of three-pointers throughout the game to expand the lead for LC.

The defense for the Wildcats was huge in the second half holding Lindsey Wilson to 36 percent shooting from the floor.

Head coach Reni Mason said his team was able to make adjustments at the half which allowed them to pull away.

“Depth is going to be important for us all year long,” said coach Mason. “We got some freshmen that played a key role today. Baker is just Baker and he’s going to do what he does, but I told them at the half-time more guys will have to step up. Give our guy’s credit they did that.”

LC will be looking if they can get their second straight win at home on Oct. 26 against Philander Smith College.

