Gallashaw’s long touchdown run wins the Week 8 Play of the Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, Leesville’s long TD run against the Peabody Warhorses wins the Week 8 Play of the Week.
Gallashaw exploded for a run after he allowed his blocks to be set up and then burst through the defense for a 73-yard rushing touchdown.
The former ACA Athlete of the Week has led the Wampus Cats to a 6-2 record this season.
