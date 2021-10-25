Gallashaw’s long touchdown run wins the Week 8 Play of the Week

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, Leesville’s long TD run against the Peabody Warhorses wins the Week 8 Play of the Week.

Gallashaw exploded for a run after he allowed his blocks to be set up and then burst through the defense for a 73-yard rushing touchdown.

The former ACA Athlete of the Week has led the Wampus Cats to a 6-2 record this season.

