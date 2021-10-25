Gaming board OKs Louisiana horse racing track, casino sale

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the $22 million sale of a horse racing track and casino.

Rubico Acquisition Corp. still needs approval from the Louisiana Racing Commission to buy Harrah’s Louisiana Downs in Bossier City.

The racing commission meets on Tuesday.

Rubico President Kevin Preston released a statement Friday to news agencies calling the gaming board’s decision Thursday a big win for everyone involved.

The company plans to continue horse racing while adding games and concessions to the casino.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.