Gaming board OKs Louisiana horse racing track, casino sale

Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist stands outside of a barn at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore,...
Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist stands outside of a barn at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Friday, May 20, 2016.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the $22 million sale of a horse racing track and casino.

Rubico Acquisition Corp. still needs approval from the Louisiana Racing Commission to buy Harrah’s Louisiana Downs in Bossier City.

The racing commission meets on Tuesday.

Rubico President Kevin Preston released a statement Friday to news agencies calling the gaming board’s decision Thursday a big win for everyone involved.

The company plans to continue horse racing while adding games and concessions to the casino.

