Advertisement

Gov. Edwards will discuss statewide mask mandate at news conference Tuesday

By Nick Gremillion
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss “his decision” on the statewide mask mandate, which has been in effect since Aug. 4, at a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The governor’s deputy chief of staff tweeted the announcement Monday, Oct. 25.

The statewide mask mandate is currently set to expire on Wednesday, Oct. 27. It is unclear if he will extend the mandate or let it expire on Wednesday.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Edwards announced he was reinstating the mask mandate on Aug. 2 when the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide exceeded 2,100 patients, more than 200 of them on mechanical ventilators.

That announcement came the same day the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 7,095 new cases of COVID-19.

RELATED: US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

Louisiana’s COVID hospitalizations would later peak on Aug. 18 at 3,022 patients, and 480 patients on ventilators on Aug. 25. Hospitalizations across the state have steadily declined since late August.

RELATED: Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11

As of Monday, Oct. 25, LDH reported 332 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 50 of them on ventilators, and 878 new cases.

More than 2.1 million Louisiana residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to LDH.

The governor is also expected to discuss the state’s vaccination rate and COVID-19 booster shots.

The news conference will be streaming live inside this story at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Week 8 Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 8 Play of the Week
Natchitoches Police investigating shooting off University Parkway
Natchitoches Police investigate social media threat to local school
Many residents getting ready at the start line for the Gleaux for the Girls race in Alexandria
Gleaux for the Girls fundraiser breaks record numbers to support breast cancer awareness
5-year sentence given in Alexandria strip mall arson

Latest News

Pineville Police said a man collapsed Sunday at the Smoothie King near Walmart.
Pineville police investigating death near Smoothie King
Natchitoches Police investigating shooting off University Parkway
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Current statewide mask mandate set to expire Wednesday, Oct. 27
Current statewide mask mandate set to expire Wednesday, Oct. 27; Gov. Edwards expected to give update