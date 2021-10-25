Advertisement

Man arrested for DWI third after state police vehicle struck

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man was arrested for third-offense driving while intoxicated after a Louisiana state trooper’s vehicle was struck Sunday morning, authorities said.

The trooper was working a traffic safety detail with his emergency lights activated on I-10 west of Sulphur when his vehicle was hit from behind at a high rate of speed, according to Louisiana State Police.

State police said Dennis Ray Hillery, 29, of Vinton - the driver of the other vehicle - was impaired.

The trooper was injured, as were Hillery and his passenger, according to state police.

Hillery was arrested for third-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for a prior offense, vehicular negligent injuring, no ignition interlock, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no seat belt and no insurance. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

