Natchitoches Police investigating a shooting off of University Parkway

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning off of University Parkway.

On October 24, 2021 around 4:14 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 3000 block of University Parkway in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers’ arrival they located the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and was later sent to another hospital for further treatment.

The Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.