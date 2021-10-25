New on Sportsnite: Give Me My Respect!

Advertisement

By Elijah Nixon and Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a new segment on Sportsnite called “Give Me My Respect!”, Elijah and Dylan will discuss teams, players and even coaches who are under the radar and need to be given their respect.

The first discussion is on the latest high school football rankings and who should be ranked higher.

