No threats found at Bolton High School after prank call

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspected bomb threat at Bolton High School turned out to be a hoax Monday morning.

According to the Rapides Parish School Board, the threat was called in around 9 a.m. to the school. School officials say within two minutes, they realized it was a prank call from a juvenile.

The Alexandria Police Department arrived at Bolton to investigate, but no threats were found. School leaders decided to continue with the bomb threat drill just for safety practice.

There were no injuries and classes resumed shortly after.

