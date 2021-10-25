Advertisement

Pineville police investigating death near Smoothie King

Pineville Police said a man collapsed Sunday at the Smoothie King near Walmart.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville Police told News Channel 5 they received a call Sunday around 5:30 p.m. about an unresponsive man near Smoothie King.

When PPD got to the scene, they learned that Blake Wier, 29, had left the Walmart area, walking in the direction of Evangeline Bank and the Smoothie King, when he collapsed. A worker nearby tried to revive him. EMS quickly got to the scene, however, he did not survive.

“We know we saw some comments on social media, what was going on, lights, seeing the emergency services there,” said Deputy Chief Darrell Basco with PPD. “We want to let the public know that right now, we’re not looking at it as any type of homicide. We’re waiting for the autopsy results. But, there’s no foul play expected.”

Once we hear more from police about the investigation, we will provide further updates.

