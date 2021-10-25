Sabine Parish School Board makes quarantining optional for ‘close contacts’

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Parish School Board announced Monday, Oct. 25 that quarantining is now optional for students and staff who come into close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19... so long as they are symptom-free.

The board unanimously approved the move at its Oct. 18 meeting. These new guidelines come from the Louisiana Department of Education and State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley.

If a student is considered a “close contact”, the parents will have the option to quarantine or opt out as long as the student remains free of symptoms. Employees will be given the same option. Those who opt out will be required to report to the school nurse every morning to be checked for symptoms. As long as no symptoms are present, the student or employee will be allowed to remain at school.

“The school board is happy to have the opportunity to offer an option that allows parents to keep students in school and employees working,” said Terrell Snelling, school board president.

