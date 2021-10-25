Saints activate Tre’Quan Smith, Kwon Alexander and Marcus Davenport for Monday’s game against Seattle

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are getting back some significant reinforcements for Monday night’s game in Seattle. The team placed wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith, linebacker Kwon Alexander and defensive end Marcus Davenport on their active roster.

Smith has not played at all this season, while Davenport and Alexander were both injured in week one.

To make room, the Saints waived Will Clapp and Albert Huggins.

The team also elevated wide receiver Kevin White and Josiah Bronson from the practice squad to the active roster.

