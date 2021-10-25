Advertisement

Vote for your Week 9 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

Vote where the 5th Quarter crew should be Friday for the game of the week.
Vote where the 5th Quarter crew should be Friday for the game of the week.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - It’s time to vote for your Week 9 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week as only two weeks remain in the regular season for high school football.

Below is a list of games to choose from.

Throughout the season, we’ve only allowed schools to host the game of the week once as an attempt to spread our coverage to each high school. However, being in the last half of the season, we are allowing schools to be able to host the game of the week again even if they have already this year.

Thank you and don’t forget to vote.

The winner will be revealed Thursday on News Channel 5.

