CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - It’s time to vote for your Week 9 Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week as only two weeks remain in the regular season for high school football.

Below is a list of games to choose from.

Throughout the season, we’ve only allowed schools to host the game of the week once as an attempt to spread our coverage to each high school. However, being in the last half of the season, we are allowing schools to be able to host the game of the week again even if they have already this year.

Thank you and don’t forget to vote.

The winner will be revealed Thursday on News Channel 5.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.