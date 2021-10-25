Advertisement

Week 8 high school power ratings

(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - It will come down to the last two weeks of the high school football season to determine what schools will make it to the playoffs and what teams will be left out.

Central Louisiana currently does not have a team that is ranked number one in their class, however, Nat Central, Jena, Many, Avoyelles, Rosepine, LaSalle and St. Mary’s all rank in the top 10 in their class.

The top 32 seeds make it into the playoffs.

Below is a list of where all our local schools rank in each class and how it compares to their previous week’s ratings. The power ratings list comes from Geaux Preps and is updated as of October 24.

  • CLASS 5A:
    • 9 - Nat Central (7-1) - Up three spots
    • 12 - ASH (6-2) - Up four spots
    • 35 - Pineville (3-5) - Down one spot
  • CLASS 4A:
    • 14 - Leesville (6-2) - Down one spot
    • 28 - Tioga (3-5) - Same spot as last week
    • 46 - Bolton (1-7) - Same spot as last week
    • 50 - Peabody (0-8) - Same spot as last week
  • CLASS 3A:
    • 8 - Jena (7-1) - Down three spots
    • 24 - Grant (6-2) - Down three spots
    • 29 - Marksville (2-6) - Same spot as last week
    • 38 - Buckeye (3-5) - Down one spot
    • 43 - Pine Prairie (4-4) - Down five spots
  • CLASS 2A:
    • 2 - Many (7-1) - Down one spot
    • 3 - Avoyelles (7-1) - Same spot as last week
    • 10 - Rosepine (7-1) - Same spot as last week
    • 23 - Oakdale (5-3) - Up two spots
    • 31 - Bunkie (3-4) - Down eight spots
    • 43 - Pickering (0-8) - Up one spot
  • CLASS 1A:
    • 9 - LaSalle (6-2) - Down two spots
    • 16 - Northwood-Lena (4-4) - Same spot as last week
    • 20 - Montgomery (1-7) - Down one spot
    • 22 - Block (0-8) - Down two spots
  • DIVISION III:
    • 11 - Menard (1-7) - Same spot as last week
  • DIVISION IV:
    • 5- St. Mary’s (7-1) - Down two spots

