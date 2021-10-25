Week 8 high school power ratings

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - It will come down to the last two weeks of the high school football season to determine what schools will make it to the playoffs and what teams will be left out.

Central Louisiana currently does not have a team that is ranked number one in their class, however, Nat Central, Jena, Many, Avoyelles, Rosepine, LaSalle and St. Mary’s all rank in the top 10 in their class.

The top 32 seeds make it into the playoffs.

Below is a list of where all our local schools rank in each class and how it compares to their previous week’s ratings. The power ratings list comes from Geaux Preps and is updated as of October 24.

CLASS 5A: 9 - Nat Central (7-1) - Up three spots 12 - ASH (6-2) - Up four spots 35 - Pineville (3-5) - Down one spot

CLASS 4A: 14 - Leesville (6-2) - Down one spot 28 - Tioga (3-5) - Same spot as last week 46 - Bolton (1-7) - Same spot as last week 50 - Peabody (0-8) - Same spot as last week

CLASS 3A: 8 - Jena (7-1) - Down three spots 24 - Grant (6-2) - Down three spots 29 - Marksville (2-6) - Same spot as last week 38 - Buckeye (3-5) - Down one spot 43 - Pine Prairie (4-4) - Down five spots

CLASS 2A: 2 - Many (7-1) - Down one spot 3 - Avoyelles (7-1) - Same spot as last week 10 - Rosepine (7-1) - Same spot as last week 23 - Oakdale (5-3) - Up two spots 31 - Bunkie (3-4) - Down eight spots 43 - Pickering (0-8) - Up one spot

CLASS 1A: 9 - LaSalle (6-2) - Down two spots 16 - Northwood-Lena (4-4) - Same spot as last week 20 - Montgomery (1-7) - Down one spot 22 - Block (0-8) - Down two spots

DIVISION III: 11 - Menard (1-7) - Same spot as last week

DIVISION IV: 5- St. Mary’s (7-1) - Down two spots



