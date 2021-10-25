Advertisement

Woman sues Kellogg over strawberry Pop-Tart filling

New York woman sues Kellog claiming there are not enough strawberries in its Strawberry Pop-Tart.
New York woman sues Kellog claiming there are not enough strawberries in its Strawberry Pop-Tart.(Source: Associated Press)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New York woman is suing Kellogg over the fruit filling in its Pop-Tarts.

The woman filed the lawsuit against the company in New York last week.

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling uses fewer strawberries than expected. The complainant said the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.

The lawsuit called for a jury trial and asked for over five million dollars in damages.

The lawyers representing this case are also representing an Illinois woman who sued Kellogg in August, and who makes similar allegations.

Kellogg has not commented on the lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Week 8 Play of the Week
Vote for your Week 8 Play of the Week
Natchitoches Police investigating shooting off University Parkway
Natchitoches Police investigate social media threat to local school
Many residents getting ready at the start line for the Gleaux for the Girls race in Alexandria
Gleaux for the Girls fundraiser breaks record numbers to support breast cancer awareness
5-year sentence given in Alexandria strip mall arson

Latest News

Bluegrass musician and singer Sonny Osborne, who created the banjo licks on "Rocky Top" as part...
Sonny Osborne, bluegrass banjoist behind ‘Rocky Top,’ dies
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister
FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Facebook profits rise amid Facebook Papers findings
The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s...
Police: 6 injured, including officer, in Idaho mall shooting