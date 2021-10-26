Avoyelles’ Bazert to have surgery on partially torn ACL

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - It’s been a special season for Avoyelles so far as the Mustangs are 7-1 and rank in the top three of the Class 2A power ratings heading into Week 9.

However, the Mustangs will have to be without their star back Carlos Bazert for the rest of the year as he will have surgery in the coming weeks to repair a partially torn ACL. Avoyelles’ Coach Andy Boone confirmed this news during the weekly high school pressers.

“It’s upsetting of course,” said Coach Boone. “That’s your guy. Carlos is a leader, and he will be there the whole time. It’s just disappointing to him and the team.”

Coach Boone did not rule out the possibility of Bazert playing in their Week 9 game against Menard. So far in 2021, Bazert has run for 886 yards and eight touchdowns on an average of 9.8 yards per carry. The star back has also been a key piece on defense racking up 11 total tackles with three of those coming for a loss.

Normally when a team loses their lead back, there is a drop off in production, but Avoyelles is not most teams. Their next two backs, Dacareyn Sampson and Jervez Wright, have combined for over 1,700 yards and 19 touchdowns on the year.

Coach Boone said the team will miss Bazert, but it won’t stop them from running the ball.

“What we do is tough to stop, and these guys have embraced it,” said Coach Boone. “They’ve learned how to run in our system. Other running backs may not do as well, because it’s just different the way we do things. You have to learn to run downhill and run over people.”

Avoyelles will finish out the regular season with two straight home games against Menard and Red River.

