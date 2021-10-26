Advertisement

City of Alexandria: Tulane Avenue Bridge closed until further notice

This map shows the location of the Tulane Avenue Bridge, which has been closed until further...
This map shows the location of the Tulane Avenue Bridge, which has been closed until further notice. Alternative routes are highlighted with a Willow Glen River Road option and a Hudson Boulevard route.(Source: City of Alexandria)
By Jim Smilie
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following was released by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Effective immediately, the Department of Transportation and Development has ordered the Tulane Avenue Bridge over Hynson Bayou closed due to safety.

Inspectors with the state Department of Transportation and Development conducted a routine inspection of the bridge Tuesday morning and found severe deterioration of some of the wood piles supporting the bridge.

City Engineer Mike Wilkinson said that based on the amount of deterioration DOTD reported of the existing wooden piles, the bridge will need to be completely replaced.

“We did repairs four years ago to part of the bridge, but now enough other piles have rotted to the point it can’t be repaired, it will need to be replaced,” he said. “The bridge was built in 1981, so it’s 40 years old. Timber piles are typically expected to last 25-30 years, and it is at the end of its expected service life.”

Wilkinson said he will begin looking toward a plan to replace the bridge and expects it to remain closed for more than a year.

“The safety of our citizens is our primary concern, and we regret the inconvenience to residents and drivers in that area,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall.

Due to the closure, drivers should either use Willow Glen River Road or Hudson Boulevard as alternative routes.

Copyright 2021 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

