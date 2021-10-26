Advertisement

Dave Chappelle to meet with transgender critics

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle poses in the press room with the best...
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle poses in the press room with the best comedy album award for "The Age of Spin" and "Deep in the Heart of Texas" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Dave Chappelle is responding to the controversy over his latest comedy special, “The Closer.”

In it, Chapelle cracks jokes about transgender people. Some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups are critical of the material.

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chapelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday that he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”

Trans employees at Netflix participated in a walkout last week after the company continued to defend “The Closer.”

Chapelle told audiences that he’s been disinvited from several film festivals and that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is the only one who hasn’t “canceled” him yet.

Chappelle announced that the documentary on his pandemic comedy shows will be released in theaters throughout November.

