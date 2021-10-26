Despite governor’s decision, New Orleans not changing mask mandate yet

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards has lifted the mask mandate in Louisiana, however, New Orleans officials will not make any changes just yet.

In a press conference Tues., Oct. 26, Edwards announced masks will still be required in K-12 schools, health care facilities, and on mass transit.

A spokesperson for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says regardless of Edwards’ decision, city leaders will consult with health officials to review the changes on their own.

This has been the case in Orleans Parish throughout the pandemic, with the city typically lagging one to two weeks behind the rest of the state.

