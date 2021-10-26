Advertisement

Despite governor’s decision, New Orleans not changing mask mandate yet

New Orleans officials will not make any changes just yet to its mask mandate.
New Orleans officials will not make any changes just yet to its mask mandate.(Pixabay)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards has lifted the mask mandate in Louisiana, however, New Orleans officials will not make any changes just yet.

In a press conference Tues., Oct. 26, Edwards announced masks will still be required in K-12 schools, health care facilities, and on mass transit.

A spokesperson for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says regardless of Edwards’ decision, city leaders will consult with health officials to review the changes on their own.

This has been the case in Orleans Parish throughout the pandemic, with the city typically lagging one to two weeks behind the rest of the state.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pineville Police said a man collapsed Sunday at the Smoothie King near Walmart.
Pineville police investigating death near Smoothie King
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards lifts statewide mask mandate, except for schools
Councilman Fowler files motion related to Alexandria’s budget, implies majority of council should be removed
Leon Carter
Man arrested for shooting at wedding reception in Colfax