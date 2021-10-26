‘Dune’ to get sequel, with theater-only release set for 2023

(AP) - “Dune” isn’t done.

Legendary Entertainment announced Tuesday that Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” which adapts the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 science-fiction epic, will get a sequel.

Whether that would be the case had been an unanswered question throughout the film’s release, which was delayed a year by the pandemic and ultimately debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max.

Over the weekend, “Dune” launched with a solid $40.1 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

Warner Bros. is planning an exclusive theatrical release for the sequel in October 2023.

