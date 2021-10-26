First Alert Storm Team tracking a threat for severe storms on Wednesday, Oct. 27

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The First Alert Storm Team is continuing to track a threat for severe storms on Wednesday, October 27. As of Tuesday evening, most of central Louisiana is outlined in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

Cenla is outlined in a level 2/5 (yellow) risk for severe storms on Wednesday, Oct. 27. (KALB)

A warm front will lift into central Louisiana early Wednesday morning, increasing the available moisture across the region as dew points increase. Some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday morning as the warm front lifts into the area. By mid-morning to early afternoon, a squall line will be approaching Louisiana from east Texas. This squall line is forecast to move from west to east across Louisiana through the day, exiting eastern Louisiana parishes by the evening hours.

The strength of the squall line will be partially dependent on how far north the warm, moist air pushes and how the approaching squall line interacts with the warm front boundary. The biggest threat with the squall line will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 58 mph, but there is also an isolated tornado threat with possible embedded supercells within the squall line. The hail threat is low, but not zero.

Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be the biggest threats Wednesday. (KALB)

Heavy rain will also accompany the squall line, with common amounts of 0.50-2.0″ and peak amounts of 2-4″ possible. Because central Louisiana has been dry for several days, and because the squall line is expected to move quickly, the flash flooding threat should remain low.

Heavy rain is possible in central Louisiana on Wednesday. (KALB)

Additional isolated showers or storms may be possible behind the main squall line until the cold front boundary passes through Wednesday evening or night. Behind the frontal boundary we can expect to see strong northerly winds. On Thursday we can expect to see strong WNW winds of 15-30 mph, with gusts of 40-45 mph. On Friday we can expect to see NW winds of 15-30 mph, with gusts of 30-40 mph possible. Wind Advisories may be issued.

Strong winds will filter into Cenla behind the cold front passage. (KALB)

Temperatures will also fall behind the cold front, with lows in the 50s on Thursday morning and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across central Louisiana. As winds calm this weekend, lows will fall into the 40s for this weekend.

