Five local high school coaches preview Week 9

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Five local high school coaches participated in this week’s press conference. The coaches talked about last week’s games and how they’re preparing for Week 9.

Participants included Bryant Bell (Pineville), Tommy Moore (Northwood-Lena), Thomas Bachman (ASH), Andy Boone (Avoyelles) and Justin Charles (Menard).

