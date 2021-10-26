Advertisement

Louisiana to get $595M federal disaster aid for Laura, Delta

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of...
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Lake Charles, La.(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will receive $595 million in federal disaster block grant aid to help with housing restoration and other recovery needs from last year’s back-to-back blows of Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy announced the official amount Tuesday.

The money is welcomed by officials as critical to rebuilding efforts in southwest Louisiana. But it falls far short of the $3 billion in assistance requested by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

It also comes 14 months after Laura wrecked the Lake Charles region.

The delay had locals questioning whether the nation had forgotten them.

