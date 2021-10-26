Advertisement

Man arrested for shooting at wedding reception in Colfax

Leon Carter
Leon Carter(GPSO)
By GPSO
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLFAX, La. (GPSO) - A Colfax man has been arrested following a shooting at a wedding reception on Lake Street in Colfax over the weekend.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Colfax Police Department responded to a call about shots being fired at a wedding reception on Sunday morning. Deputies found one person that had been shot. The shooter had fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an Alexandria hospital by Acadian Ambulance and is in critical condition. 

The suspect, Leon Carter, 59, of Colfax, was located in Vernon Parish Sunday night and arrested for attempted second degree murder. He was transported back to Grant Parish Monday night and remains in GPSO’s custody.

