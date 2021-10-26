Meet the candidates for Alexandria City Council District 4

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Early voting for the November 13 election will start Saturday, October 30, and one of the big races locally that voters will see on the ballot is for the Alexandria City Council District 4 seat.

This seat is currently being held by Catherine Davidson, who was appointed as the interim back in February after former councilman Harry Silver retired. Silver, who was 99 years old when he stepped down, had served on the council since 2005.

Three candidates are running for that spot on the council for the upcoming election. The candidates include the incumbent Davidson, Lizzie Felter, a local school teacher and Quint Carriere, the Director of Operations for Kisatchie-Delta Regional Planning and Development District. Carriere also spent 10 years as the Central Louisiana Representative for former U.S. Senator David Vitter.

KALB spoke with all three candidates, and they were asked the same questions, which are listed below. Their full interviews can be found at the bottom of this article.

QUESTION 1: What motivated you to want to run for the District 4 council seat? QUESTION 2: If elected, what would you do as District 4 councilman/councilwoman to make your district and the City of Alexandria better? QUESTION 3: There’s been questions and concerns about transparency and open communication between the city and its residents. If elected, how would you work on bridging that gap? QUESTION 4: There was recently a public safety meeting for residents of the Garden District and many spoke on the concerns they are having in their neighborhoods with crime. What more would you like to see done to make sure those residents feel safe? QUESTION 5: If elected, how will you work on building a relationship between the city council and the administration to be able to get projects complete efficiently and effectively for the city?

Catherine Davidson

Lizzie Felter

Quint Carriere

