REPORT: Saints guard Andrus Peat could miss season; awaiting MRI results

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints could potentially be without another starter for the remainder of the season pending MRI results, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Guard Andrus Peat is feared to have torn his pectoral muscle and is awaiting results from the MRI to confirm the injury, according to Rapoport.

#Saints guard Andrus Peat is feared to have suffered a torn pec, sources say. Peat is waiting on MRI results to confirm the potential season-ending injury. But that’s based on the initial exams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2021

Peat left the game twice against the Seattle Seahawks and was seen leaving the field the second time in the second quarter holding his chest.

In seven seasons with the Saints, Peat has not played a full season, missing games over each season due to several injuries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.